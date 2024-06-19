I retired from that sector - Mbita MP, MILLIE ODHIAMBO, tells young men bombarding her with text messages promising her ‘inches’ (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Mbita Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has shared some of the text messages she received after MPs' phone numbers were made public.

Speaking in Parliament during a debate on the Finance Bill, the vocal MP said that while many people were urging her not to pass the bill, a young man was promising her "inches."

“When other people are writing and telling me 'Make sure the Finance Bill does not pass.' A young man instead is writing to me that I am young but I have inches, Madam Speaker,’’ she said.

However, Millie said she has retired from that ‘sector’ and is no longer interested in getting ‘inches’.

“I have retired in that other sector, telling me about inches, what I do with inches?’’ she posed.

Millie further said there is a need to protect young men from older women who prey on them by promising them money.

Hon. Millie Odhiambo complaining Gen Z men are offering her inches while also telling her to VOTE NO for the Finance Bill.



Hapo kwa inches. What does it mean?#RejectFinanceBill2024 #OccupyParliament pic.twitter.com/HEhboDXuB1 — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) June 18, 2024

