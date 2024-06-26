I did nothing to become World’s Best Player, God gave me this gift – LIONEL MESSI







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Inter Miami and Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi has revealed that God is the reason behind his success as a footballer.

The 37-year-old, who is currently with Argentina at the Copa América in the US, said that he has tried to make the most of the gift God gave him.

“It’s very clear to me that I was born like this because God chose me. It was a gift he gave me." he told podcaster Juan Pablo Varsky

“I was always different. People came to watch me. I didn’t realize it, but I only began to understand that as I grew older.

“Of course, I tried to take advantage of it [talent], I tried to squeeze the most out of it, but the truth is, I did nothing to become the player that I already was when I was little.”

Yes, Leo’s got a gift—one in a billion, no doubt. But he’s not giving himself enough credit because he worked just as hard as any other footballer to become what he is today—the best player in the world.