Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Controversial WWE legend, Hulk Hogan, claims his social media was "hacked" after lewd messages were sent from it to rapper Iggy Azalea.

Iggy had tweeted: "All these cry babaies wanna suck on my t*tssssssss lmao $MOTHER."

And Iggy got a response from Hogan's account, saying: "You suck a pumping. $HULK has the real milk."





The response from Hulk Hogan shocked people and it was later deleted.

Hogan then took to Instagram to issue a clarification.