Go on vacation and enjoy yourself because you warned us but we never listened - Kenyans tell RAILA to let RUTO kill them with taxes

According
to some Kenyans, Raila should just mute and relax, or better still go on a vacation
and enjoy himself and leave them to suffer under Ruto since he warned them but
they never listened.
This
follows Raila’s comment on the contentious Finance Bill, 2024.
In a
strong-worded statement on Friday, Raila described the contentious Finance Bill 2024
as a disaster in the making.
The ODM
party leader observed that Kenyans were experiencing the highest tax burden
since independence, adding that services had also become difficult to access.
"The tax burden in Kenya is at its highest level since independence, but public services have largely remained on their knees.
"As if this is not bad enough the
Finance Bill 2024 proposes even more and higher taxes. It's a disaster in the making,"
he said.
However,
a large section of his audience has urged him to avoid the topic and
concentrate on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson bid.
Mainly
from his support base, the users urged the former premier to shelve his fight
for social justice and think about his welfare.
Most
reminded Raila of incidents when he's responded to outcries only to be turned
into a villain.
