GACHAGUA speaks of a 'crisis meeting' convened by RUTO to save Govt from collapse as their fallout reaches boiling point – Look!









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday downplayed reports of a crisis in the UDA party.

Speaking during an event in Kericho County, the DP refuted that the meeting convened by President Willaim Ruto was a crisis meeting.

Gachagua explained that the meeting was a normal routine meeting that was planned for in advance.

He explained the meeting was organized to allow the top leadership to discuss the ongoing party primaries and take stock of other issues affecting the party.

Therefore, he called on their supporters to ignore the reports of a crisis in the party, adding that the scheduled meeting would help the party grow.

Earlier, reports had alleged that the crisis meeting was convened following the fallout that has been witnessed between the allies of Ruto and Gachagua

"There is no crisis in UDA. The other day when the President was leaving, he instructed me to convene the meeting and I called it.

"We are talking about the party primaries and other matters of the party because we want to strengthen it.

"Therefore, let nobody set the agenda for us," the DP stated.

Nonetheless, he called out Kenya Kwanza leaders who were focusing on the 2032 elections.

According to the second-in-command, the succession politics within the ruling coalition was hampering the administration's performance, asking his colleagues to rally behind President William Ruto.

"The most important thing is for us to be united and help the President deliver on his promises. The most important business is to ensure Ruto's success," he stated.

"When people start bringing debate for 2032, it brings distractions. It is necessary, unhelpful, and inappropriate."

Reports of the crisis meeting emerged after Ruto's return from South Korea.

The reports also came at a time when there was a growing split in the ruling party over Gachagua’s one man, one vote, one shilling agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST