GACHAGUA was reportedly kept waiting for 4 hours by UHURU after he begged him for a secret meeting - Details emerge.









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was reportedly kept waiting for over four hours by former President Uhuru Kenyatta after he begged him for a secret meeting through proxies.

According to sources privy to the meeting, Gachagua arrived at the venue of the meeting on time and informed one of Uhuru’s confidants of his arrival.

However, the former President kept him waiting at the venue for four hours.

It is said that Gachagua got mad after he was kept waiting for hours.

Gahagua is desperate for a political truce with Uhuru.

He has indicated several times in public that he is ready to mend fences with Uhuru as he seeks to unite his political backyard, where he has been facing resistance.

This is how the Daily Nation reported the gist.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.