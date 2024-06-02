'Even if DNA says otherwise. They are my kids' - Actor ADENIYI JOHNSON replies troll who asked him to conduct DNA tests on his twin children







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Actor Adeniyi Johnson has replied to a ‘fan’ who left an unpleasant comment on his Instagram page.

The actor shared a photo of him and his set of twins on his page, and the supposed fan left a comment asking him if he had conducted DNA tests.

Responding, Adeniyi stated that he doesn't have any reason to conduct DNA tests but even if he does and it proves he isn't their biological father, he would still raise them as his.

The IG user later sent him a DM asking him not to be offended as she is a die-hard fan of his.

See their exchange below