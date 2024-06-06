"Devil told me to kill" Half-naked man screams as he smashes car into jail and throws snakes







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - A half-naked man has been arrested after he smashed his car into a jail, threw snakes, and screamed “the devil told me to kill”.

Joseph Leedy reportedly only wore a woman's blouse when he crashed into the Martin County Jail on Monday evening, June 3.

After he ploughed the Toyota through the doors, Leedy got out of the car wearing a female blouse and no pants, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 40-year-old then allegedly poured motor oil on the floor and said he wanted to set it on fire.

Cops said he continued to make homicidal statements about officers and that he wanted to "kill everyone" while he threw rubber snakes on the floor and fought with police and fire rescue crews.

While Leedy caused thousands of dollars in damage, he did not make it through the steel doors of the Florida jail.

According to investigators, nobody was present in the lobby when the crash happened.

Leedy, a homeless individual according to deputies, was restrained and transported to a nearby hospital. However, he then refused to cooperate with the hospital staff.

After that, he was returned to the jail, booked, and charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal mischief of more than $1,000.

In a police report, officer Brycen Vanatwerp wrote: "Mr Leedy uttered the 'devil made me do it, why didn't you shoot me, and f**k me in the a**, I came here to kill the police."

Chief Deputy John Budensiek added that Leedy also talked about his hatred for former President Donald Trump.

The sheriff's office confirmed a case against the defendant had been filed. A court date has yet to be set.