Actress JENNIFER LOPEZ addresses 'negativity' amid divorce rumours with BEN AFFLECK







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - American actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez is addressing the 'negativity in the world' amid ongoing rumours that she and her husband Ben Affleck are headed for divorce.

In a new “On the JLo” newsletter that was blasted to subscribers via email on Wednesday, the singer thanked fans for making her new Netflix movie, “Atlas,” the No. 1 film on the streaming platform.

“Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘ATLAS’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!” she wrote.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there.”

Lopez, 54, concluded her message by thanking her fans again and telling them she loves them “so much.”

The “Selena” star’s newsletter was sent out as speculation continues to grow over the status of her marriage to Affleck.

Reports that the pair, who tied the knot in July 2022 are having marital issues began when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala solo in New York City on May 6.

Though a source told TMZ the “Gone Girl” star, 51, could not attend fashion’s biggest night because he was filming “The Accountant 2,” Affleck was present for Tom Brady’s Netflix roast, which was filmed the night before the Met in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Affleck has been spotted on several occasions without his wedding ring on and he even has been reportedly staying at a separate house.

Meanwhile, his wife was seen house hunting with a friend in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A source told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck are “on two completely different pages” now that their honeymoon phase is over.

The outlet reported that the “Pearl Harbor” star “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle,” feels “worn down” by the marriage, and has “checked out.”

“Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities,” the insider added.

Despite the gossip about their marriage, the “Gigli” co-stars have put on a united front.

They recently attended Affleck’s daughter Violet’s high school graduation party together and attended his son Samuel’s basketball game.

Though the “Gone Girl” star and Lopez avoided locking lips at the game, a source told People that the fact they attended together was a “good sign.”

The “Boy Next Door” actress and Affleck initially dated from 2002 to 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged the following year.

They tied the knot in Vegas in July 2022 and had a second wedding in Georgia the following month.

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex Marc Anthony, while Affleck is dad to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.