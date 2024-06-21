CCTV footage captures the moment a couple was run over by an alleged drunk motorist at Quiver Lounge Kitengela - The man reportedly died (VIDEO).

Friday, June 21, 2024 - A fatal accident happened at Quiver Lounge in Kitengela after a young couple was reportedly run over by a drunk motorist.
The
couple, a middle-aged man and a lady, were walking from the popular
entertainment joint in the middle of the night holding hands when they were run over by a saloon vehicle that was being driven by a drunk motorist.
The
driver must have accelerated the vehicle instead of applying brakes due to the
effects of alcohol as he was leaving the club, causing the accident.
Those
who witnessed the tragic accident were seen holding their heads in disbelief.
The
man reportedly succumbed to the injuries while his girlfriend is fighting for
her life in hospital.
