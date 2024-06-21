CCTV footage captures the moment a couple was run over by an alleged drunk motorist at Quiver Lounge Kitengela - The man reportedly died (VIDEO).





Friday, June 21, 2024 - A fatal accident happened at Quiver Lounge in Kitengela after a young couple was reportedly run over by a drunk motorist.

The couple, a middle-aged man and a lady, were walking from the popular entertainment joint in the middle of the night holding hands when they were run over by a saloon vehicle that was being driven by a drunk motorist.

The driver must have accelerated the vehicle instead of applying brakes due to the effects of alcohol as he was leaving the club, causing the accident.

Those who witnessed the tragic accident were seen holding their heads in disbelief.

The man reportedly succumbed to the injuries while his girlfriend is fighting for her life in hospital.

Watch CCTV footage through this link>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.