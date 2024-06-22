We will demonstrate and defend GACHAGUA if you try to impeach him – RAILA’s Azimio now tells RUTO as they vow to die with ‘Riggy G’





Saturday, June 22, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has pledged to support and defend Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against impeachment threats.

This follows an alleged plot to impeach Gachagua by President William Ruto and his allies over his one-man, one-shilling campaign for the benefit of Mt. Kenya which they claim is divisive and tribal.

Speaking in Kiambu during the consecration of Reverend Benson as Bishop, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka affirmed that Azimio was prepared to stand by Gachagua despite the looming impeachment.

Kalonzo emphasized that Gachagua had not committed any wrongdoing warranting impeachment. He further criticized President William Ruto, accusing him of undermining his deputy's position.

"If they try to impeach Gachagua, as Azimio we will refuse. But we can impeach both Ruto and Gachagua," Kalonzo stated.

He also commended the deputy president for being courageous by standing his ground despite resistance and urged him to continue fighting for the people of Kenya.

"I admire the courage of the Deputy President, now welcome to the club of courageous people and I call on you to exercise courage for the sake of Kenyans," the Wiper party leader commented.

The former Vice president defended DP Gachagua over claims of being termed a villager and called on him not to fall for such comments.

While responding to Kalonzo, the Deputy President called on the Azimio leader to adopt his call for regional unity, saying it was the only way to unite Kenyans.

Gachagua said he would not relent on his calls for unity in the Mt. Kenya region despite constant criticism.

