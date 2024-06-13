Borussia Dortmund coach, EDIN TERZIC, quits the club after news broke of his 'violent confrontation' before the Champions League final with Real Madrid







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - German club, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that manager Edin Terzic has left the club voluntarily.

The news comes shortly after reports broke out that Terzic was allegedly involved in a heated confrontation with Mats Hummels ahead of the Champions League final.

A statement from Dortmund on Thursday read: 'Borussia Dortmund and coach Edin Terzic are going their separate ways.

'The 41-year-old, who won the DFB Cup with BVB in 2021, finished runner-up in 2023 and reached the Champions League final in 2024, asked BVB to terminate his contract immediately. Borussia Dortmund agreed to the request after a joint discussion.'

In a message to supporters, Terzic said: 'Dear Borussia fans, even though it is really hurting me right now, I would like to tell you that I will be leaving BVB today. It was a huge honour to be able to lead this great club to a DFB Cup victory and most recently to a Champions League final.

'I asked those responsible for a meeting after our final at Wembley because after ten years at BVB, including five years on the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach.

'I feel that the upcoming new start should be accompanied by a new man on the sidelines. Everyone who knows me knows that during this decision-making process of the past few weeks, two hearts have been beating in my chest.

'But even after intensive discussions, my basic feeling has not changed. I always wish Borussia Dortmund only the very best and don't say goodbye, but see you again. Hey, BVB!'

Dortmund faced Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley.

Days before the match, Hummels criticized his manager's tactics during their disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

According to Bild, Terzic was enraged by Hummels' comments, and a confrontation between the pair became violent and 'so heated that the club discussed personal consequences'.

They were 'forced to make peace' to focus on the Champions League final, but Terzic offered to walk away from the club, as reported by Sky Germany.

Dortmund finished fifth in 2023-24, and veteran centre-back Hummels was not a fan of how the team approached their games against those above them in the table.

He told Bild: 'I was furious because I was of the opinion that Borussia Dortmund shouldn't play like that - against any opponent in the world.

'I didn't think it could go on like this. I felt insulted in my honour to stand on the pitch in that kit. So submissive, so inferior in footballing terms. The two Stuttgart games and the away game in Leverkusen. That was barricading with 11 men in the box.'

Terzic was furious with Hummels' criticism, and Bild claimed it was 'guaranteed' one of the pair would leave the club this summer.

Hummels is in the midst of his second spell at Dortmund with last season being his 14th for the club.

He will be taking no part in Euro 2024 having been left out of the Germany squad.

'I can understand the idea that a group has been growing since March,' Hummels told Bild. 'It's bitter for me as an individual because I'm currently one of the five best defenders in Germany,' he said. 'I have the self-confidence to say that.'

Asked about the reasons behind his omission, Hummels said: 'If I understood him [Nagelsmann] correctly, it was more about age-related issues like fitness.

'If I'd had a phase like the one I had recently before [the friendly fixtures in] March, maybe I would have been called up [and] for the European Championship squad as well.'