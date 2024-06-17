BIDEN freezes while standing on stage at star-studded event before OBAMA comes to his rescue and pulls him off stage (VIDEO)







Monday, June 17, 2024 - U.S. President, Joe Biden appeared to freeze on stage after giving remarks at a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles over the weekend before former president Barack Obama took him by the arm and pulled the president away.

The incident captured on video is the latest in a series of episodes that have plagued 81-year-old Biden raising fears over his physical and mental well-being.

In the video, Biden and Obama are seen waving and smiling while receiving a standing ovation in the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.





Biden applauds and gives the audience a thumbs up but then he stops moving and just stares for several long seconds.

That's when Obama, after noticing what was going on, took Biden by the wrist and gave him a gentle push along, after which Biden appeared to snap out of it.

