An Isuzu lorry carrying 17 persons believed to be victims of human trafficking intercepted at Makupa Bridge after detectives got intelligence reports (PHOTOs).









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - DCI's Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) detectives have arrested a driver and his turnboy, and rescued 17 persons believed to be victims of human trafficking; a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights.

Acting on intelligence, the sleuths laid a trap at Makupa bridge where they intercepted an Isuzu lorry Reg. No. KCL 849M that was being driven by Richard Mbeke.

Upon opening the lorry's carriage, 17 men of Ethiopian origin were rescued from therein and escorted to Makupa Police Station in the company of the lorry's driver and his turnboy Joseph Ndung'u.

The entire group will be arraigned Thursday morning at a Mombasa court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.