Actress MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, 20, reportedly planning to start a family with husband JAKE BONGIOVI weeks after their secret wedding







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - British actress, Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly planning to start a family with her new husband Jake Bongiovi after secretly tying the knot.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, wed the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, 22, in an intimate ceremony, with a much bigger celebration said to be scheduled for later in the year.

The newlyweds are now said to be planning to start a family once Millie has wrapped filming on the final series of the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

'Millie is 20 years young and loves being married, and though she is enjoying the moments she is making with Jake when it comes to plans to start a family, they'd like to start sooner rather than later,' an insider told DailyMail.com exclusively.

'Once her commitments with Stranger Things are finally over, that is when she'd like to have them start trying.'

They continued: 'She and Jake are looking forward to their future and that most certainly includes kids. She wants to be a young mom.'

Millie and Jake confirmed they had married each other in a series of photos shared on both of their Instagram pages, just days after Jake's dad, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, announced the news.

In the snaps, newlywed Millie rocked 'Wifey' denim cut-offs and a 'Wife Of The Party' hat.

Jon, 62, confirmed the secret wedding during an appearance on The One Show in the UK last week.

The musician told viewers that the ceremony was a small affair as he dubbed his new daughter-in-law 'gorgeous' and said his son was 'happy as can be.'

'They are great, they are absolutely fantastic,' he said.

According to The Sun, the intimate ceremony took place in America, with the couple planning a bigger celebration.

'They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,' they said.

'It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.'

The two stars shared their engagement news in separate Instagram posts in April 2023.