Actor JOSH LUCAS is engaged to Meteorologist girlfriend, BRIANNA RUFFALO







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Hollywood star Josh Lucas is now engaged to his girlfriend, meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Josh proposed to Brianna who works for ABC7, during their recent romantic getaway to Italy. The lovebirds explored Positano and Naples, making the most of their summer vacation. Given Ruffalo's Italian heritage, Lucas chose this special place to ask for her hand in marriage.

Ruffalo said yes and upon their return to Los Angeles, they joyfully shared the news with their excited families.





The couple's romance began a year and a half ago when they met at a restaurant while Lucas was filming his new show "Palm Royale," featuring stars like Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett.

This engagement marks Josh's second journey into matrimony, following his previous marriage to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014.