Actor JOE ALWYN opens up on what led to breakup with singer TAYLOR SWIFT







English actor, Joe Alwyn has finally opened up on what led to his breakup with American singer, Taylor Swift.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Joe was asked if he has listened to Taylor's new album “The Tortured Poets Department” which many believe contains references to their relationship.

He responded by saying;

"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise. This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.

"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

"And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

He concluded that he and Taylor, 34, had “mutually [decided to] keep the more private details of our relationship private.” Joe said: “It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

The 33-year-old British actor was in a relationship with the American superstar for six years before they split in April 2023.