8 shot as gunman opens fire on children at Michigan water park in random attack







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - A gunman opened fire on innocent kids enjoying a Michigan splash before being cornered by cops in a nearby home and killing himself, police said.

The unidentified suspect unloaded 28 gunshots at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

“It appears like the individual pulled up, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded, left,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.

Eight people were injured in the gunfire.

At least three of the victims come from one family. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition while his brother, 4, suffered a shot to the thigh, Bouchard said.

A 39-year-old woman related to the boys sustained gunshot wounds to her abdomen and legs and also is in critical condition, he added.

The other six victims were all aged 30 and older, including a husband-and-wife couple and a 78-year-old man.

All were in stable condition. Police described the suspect as a 42-year-old man. He had no criminal history, but is suspected to have mental health issues, Detroit News reported.

The gunman was “apparently in no rush. Just calmly walked back to his car,” the sheriff said.

“It appears very random. No connectivity to the victims,” Bouchard said, calling the incident “a gut punch” for the country.

Officials also recovered a handgun and three empty magazines at the attack scene, according to the sheriff.

Police tracked the suspect to a nearby home, where they had a brief standoff with police. They sent a drone inside the home before storming the house to find the suspect was dead.

Rochester City Mayor Bryan Barnett said the suspect died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” during the standoff, but would not comment on a potential motive.

According to cops, the gunman had a semiautomatic rifle and another handgun inside the home, meaning the quick containment may have prevented a “second chapter” to the shooting, Bouchard said.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

“I’ve received calls from the White House, the Governor, most of our congressional delegation and mayors from across the county,” Barnett said in a statement.

“This is a horrible scene that has been repeated too many times across our country….unfortunately touching our city today.

“The Brooklands is a proud neighborhood and our city is equally tight knit and strong. We will be ok. I would ask all of our residents to continue praying for the victims, their families and for our community.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X that she was “heartbroken” to learn of the shooting and was in touch with local officials.

“Kids deserve to be safe from gun violence – whether at school, at home, or at a splash pad,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wrote on X.

“Whatever we are doing, it’s not enough.” Rochester Hills is located about 28 miles from downtown Detroit.