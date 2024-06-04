4 men found slaughtering a giraffe escape and leave behind their car overloaded with the animal meat (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Police in Daadab's Dagahaley area of Garissa County are pursuing four men who wrestled a giraffe last evening before killing it for game meat.

Swiftly acting on information shared by residents at Kumahumato village, officers from Dagahale Police Station rushed to the scene, intercepting a Toyota Alto Reg. No KCT 727T overloaded with the animal meat just as it struggled to rev up.

On sighting the police cruiser, the four-game hunters scampered into nearby thickets, holing up like warthogs to evade arrest.

Their abandoned vehicle was towed to the police station and KWS officers informed.

With the car detained, the meat has also been preserved as an exhibit.

Meanwhile, a report from NTSA records pointing to the owner of the vehicle has been obtained, and necessary actions are underway.





