Watch this space! Defiant MOSES KURIA vows to fire all civil servants on permanent terms and put them on contract like RUTO, despite complaints





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has reiterated his stance on advocating for recruiting civil servants on contractual terms.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Kuria defended his proposal by pointing out that his position as a Cabinet Secretary and that of President William Ruto are both contractual in nature.

He questioned why any well-meaning citizen should dread being on contract.

" I will be presenting a task force to look at this issue and to carry out public participation. We are not a dictatorial country. I am going to the cabinet to present the task force for approval," he said.

Additionally, Kuria urged the committee to endorse his proposal to transition all civil servants to contractual arrangements.

Kuria stirred a controversy after he announced plans to take a proposal to the Cabinet, requiring a change in all public workers' terms of service from permanent to temporal.

The CS emphasised that the proposal's objective is to enhance productivity in government service delivery.

Kuria observed that if the proposal receives approval, it will transition all civil servants from permanent and pensionable status to contract and pensionable status.

