Watch this space! Defiant MOSES KURIA vows to fire all civil servants on permanent terms and put them on contract like RUTO, despite complaints

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has reiterated his stance on advocating for recruiting civil servants on contractual terms.
Speaking before a parliamentary
committee, Kuria defended his proposal by pointing out that his position as a
Cabinet Secretary and that of President William Ruto are both contractual in
nature.
He questioned why any
well-meaning citizen should dread being on contract.
" I will be presenting a
task force to look at this issue and to carry out public participation. We are
not a dictatorial country. I am going to the cabinet to present the task force
for approval," he said.
Additionally, Kuria urged the
committee to endorse his proposal to transition all civil servants to
contractual arrangements.
Kuria stirred a controversy
after he announced plans to take a proposal to the Cabinet, requiring a change
in all public workers' terms of service from permanent to temporal.
The CS emphasised that the
proposal's objective is to enhance productivity in government service delivery.
Kuria observed that if the
proposal receives approval, it will transition all civil servants from
permanent and pensionable status to contract and pensionable status.
