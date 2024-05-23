U.S. government to donate 16 helicopters and 150 armoured vehicles to Kenya’s military – They include 'Flying Coffins' that KAGAME rejected

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - The United States government has announced a donation of 16 helicopters and 150 armoured vehicles to the Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) to help in fighting Al-Shabaab terrorists.
The donation was announced on
Thursday as President William Ruto met US President Joe Biden in the White
House.
According to a statement
released by the White House on Thursday, the 16 helicopters include eight Hueys
(nicknamed the flying coffins) to provide regional peace and security as well
as eight MD-500s to enhance Kenya's participation in peacekeeping missions.
The aircraft are expected to
arrive in Nairobi between late 2024 and summer 2025, according to the White
House.
Kenya will also receive
approximately 150 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles from the U.S. Excess Defense
Article stocks which are projected to arrive in Kenya in September 2024.
In a bid to fortify
collaboration on counterterrorism, the two nations have pledged to deepen their
information-sharing efforts.
Kenya is also in the process of
joining Operation Gallant Phoenix, a program facilitating multinational
cooperation in sharing terrorist-related information.
