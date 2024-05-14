Two guards 'shot dead' by armed men breaking out notorious drug lord from jail

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - A prisoner is on the run after two prison guards transporting him were shot dead.
A prison van transporting an inmate was ambushed by armed
men at around 11am at the Incarville tollbooth in Northern France on Tuesday,
May 14.
In the shocking ambush, two prison officers were killed and
three were injured, allowing for the escape of fugitive detainee, Mohamed Amra
(pictured above), who is known to French courts for drug trafficking.
A source told local media that the 30-year-old, who also
goes by "The Fly" is also connected to an attempted homicide case,
and is known as "the head of a narcotics network", reports Le
Parisien.
According to reports, the four gunmen and fugitive fled the
tollbooth in two vehicles, one of which has since been burnt out.
Le Figaro reports the getaway car, a white Audi A5, was
found burnt in nearby Watteville. The second car, a BMW 5 series, fled the
scene in the direction of Louviers and Evreux.
LBC reports that footage shows armed men, in hoodies and
dressed in black, surrounding several police vans at the toll booth. One of the
vans appeared to have collided with another car.
The heavily armed criminals are still on the run, while
three further guards remain seriously injured.
French President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement on X. It
read: "This morning’s attack, which cost the lives of prison
administration agents, is a shock for all of us.
“The Nation stands alongside families, the injured and their
colleagues. Everything is being done to find the perpetrators of this crime so
that justice can be done in the name of the French people."
France's interior minister Gérald Darmanin said that efforts
were underway to capture the gunmen and inmate, with several hundred police
mobilised, as well as officers in the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group
(GIGN).
In a X post, he said: "Sincere and saddened condolences
to the bereaved families and agents of the Ministry of Justice. The “Epervier”
plan was triggered. All means are being used to find these criminals. On my
instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes [paramilitary
personnel] were mobilised."
The French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted:
"Two prison officers have died, three are seriously injured."
“All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and
their colleagues. I am going immediately to the crisis unit of the Ministry of
Justice .”
