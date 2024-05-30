TRUMP accused of saying N-word on Season 1 of 'Apprentice' when talking about a Black contestant

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - An ex-producer on "The Apprentice" has accused former United States of America's President, Donald Trump of using the N-word on season 1 of the show.
Bill Pruitt, a producer on the first season of the hit
NBC show in 2004, who went on to work on it for years, has published an article
on Slate, accusing the former President of using the derogatory word
while discussing a Black contestant.
He said Trump used the word while mulling over the
finalists for season 1, namely, Bill Rancic (who won the show that
year in 2004) and Kwame Jackson, the runner-up.
Pruitt described it this way, he said he, Carolyn
Kepcher (who ran Trump's hospitality units at the time), and Jay
Bienstock (the 'Apprentice' showrunner at the time) were huddled up to
discuss the last two guys in a recorded moment.
He said this was meant to be filmed as a lead-up to Trump's
ultimate decision and as the team briefed the former President on who they
thought would be best, he allegedly winced at the suggestion that Kwame should
be considered the top dog.
Pruitt says Kepcher told him, "I think Kwame would be a
great addition to the organization," to which Trump allegedly grimaced.
Pruitt says Trump asked why Kwame didn't fire Omarosa after some
problems and the former President's team defended Kwame, saying he didn't have
that power.
Then Trump allegedly said; "Yeah, but, I mean, would
America buy a n***** winning?" Pruitt said Kepcher went pale after hearing
this and claimed Trump continued to wince as he mulled it all over, seeming
serious about not wanting Kwame to take first place. Bienstock then allegedly
changed the subject and pivoted to George Ross, one of Trump's attorneys
who was also supposedly in the mix for this conversation.
After that, Pruitt says no one acknowledged what Trump said
and the alleged recorded moment never saw the light of day neither did other
unsavoury things he claims Trump said during filming. Trump has long denied
ever saying it and there's never been proof. However, this is the first time
anyone's described the alleged utterance of it from Trump's lips.
A rep for the Trump campaign has reacted to the claim,
saying;
"This is a completely fabricated and bull*** story that
was already peddled in 2016. Nobody took it seriously then, and they won’t now,
because it’s fake news. Now that Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing
the election, they are bringing up old fake stories from the past because they
are desperate."
