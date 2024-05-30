'Congratulations to TRUMP on winning the 2024 presidential election' - See reactions of Americans including TRUMP after he's found guilty of 34 felony counts (VIDEOs)

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Americans including Donald Trump have reacted after the former president was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on all 34 counts in the historic hush money criminal case against him, on Thursday, May 30.
An angry-looking Trump, 77, addressed reporters moments
after the jury, five women and seven men, delivered its decision.
“The real verdict will be
Nov. 5 by the people … I’m a very innocent man,” the ex-US president told
reporters, blaming the ordeal on President Biden.
“I’m fighting for our
country, I’m fighting for our constitution,” Trump said. “We’re a nation in
decline.”
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was accused
of fudging company documents tied to claims he had his then-fixer Michael
Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, made a hush money payment to Stormy
Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her story about having
an affair with Trump.
He was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business
records, felonies that each carried a possible sentence of up to four years
behind bars, in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s
office — making him the US president to become a convicted felon.
See videos and reactions on X below
THIS WAS A DISGRACE—A RIGGED TRIAL BY A CONFLICTED JUDGE WHO IS CORRUPT. WE WILL FIGHT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION—THIS IS LONG FROM OVER! pic.twitter.com/Fe1x83fp4V— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 30, 2024
🚨🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to the Manhattan jury's guilty verdict:— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024
"The real verdict will be November 5th by the people."
"The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent."
"We'll… pic.twitter.com/fhsRrnd1zE
Joe Biden and the Democrats don't get to use a sham trial to decide an election. The only verdict that matters is at the ballot box on November 5th. Vote Trump! pic.twitter.com/YH4YDAyuQ7— MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 30, 2024
