'Congratulations to TRUMP on winning the 2024 presidential election' - See reactions of Americans including TRUMP after he's found guilty of 34 felony counts (VIDEOs)







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Americans including Donald Trump have reacted after the former president was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on all 34 counts in the historic hush money criminal case against him, on Thursday, May 30.

An angry-looking Trump, 77, addressed reporters moments after the jury, five women and seven men, delivered its decision.

“The real verdict will be Nov. 5 by the people … I’m a very innocent man,” the ex-US president told reporters, blaming the ordeal on President Biden.

“I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our constitution,” Trump said. “We’re a nation in decline.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was accused of fudging company documents tied to claims he had his then-fixer Michael Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, made a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her story about having an affair with Trump.

He was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, felonies that each carried a possible sentence of up to four years behind bars, in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office — making him the US president to become a convicted felon.

See videos and reactions on X below

THIS WAS A DISGRACE—A RIGGED TRIAL BY A CONFLICTED JUDGE WHO IS CORRUPT. WE WILL FIGHT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION—THIS IS LONG FROM OVER! pic.twitter.com/Fe1x83fp4V — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 30, 2024

🚨🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to the Manhattan jury's guilty verdict:



"The real verdict will be November 5th by the people."



"The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent."



"We'll… pic.twitter.com/fhsRrnd1zE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024