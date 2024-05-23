"This is only the beginning" CASSIE breaks silence after video of ex DIDDY abusing her in a hotel emerged

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Cassie Fine, formerly Cassie Ventura, has spoken for the first time since a 2016 footage of her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs abusing her in a hotel hallway emerged.
On Thursday, May 23, Cassie took to
her Instagram page to share a statement where she thanked fans for
the support and spoke of her "healing journey", which is ongoing
after the ordeal.
She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all of the love
and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet.
"The outpouring of love has created a place for my
younger self to settle and feel safe now. But this is only the beginning.
"Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to
someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better
today, but I will always be recovering from my past.
"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to take
this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to
believing victims the first time, it takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out
of a situation that you were powerless in.
"I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear.
Reach out to your people, don't cut them off, no one should carry this weight
alone.
“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support
means everything to me. Thank you.
"Love always, Cassie.”
