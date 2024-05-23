"This is only the beginning" CASSIE breaks silence after video of ex DIDDY abusing her in a hotel emerged







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Cassie Fine, formerly Cassie Ventura, has spoken for the first time since a 2016 footage of her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs abusing her in a hotel hallway emerged.

On Thursday, May 23, Cassie took to her Instagram page to share a statement where she thanked fans for the support and spoke of her "healing journey", which is ongoing after the ordeal.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet.

"The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now. But this is only the beginning.

"Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time, it takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

"I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off, no one should carry this weight alone.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.

"Love always, Cassie.”