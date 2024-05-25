Singer BILLIE EILISH appears to shade TAYLOR SWIFT as she calls 3 hour concerts 'psychotic'







Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Singer Billie Eilish is seemingly throwing some shades at her colleague Taylor Swift over 3-hour concerts.

Appearing for a Stationhead Radio interview, Billie called out musicians who do 3-hour shows in a big way. She said it is “literally psychotic”, adding that "Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan."

She also said "Even my favorite artists ... I'm not trying to hear them for 3 hours. That's far too long!"

While some persons feel she's referencing to Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour, the general consensus is it's a diss of Taylor Swift's marathon-length "Eras" tour shows.





Billie’s manager, Danny Rukasin, liked and reposted an X thread criticizing Taylor, and then quickly deleted and unliked it. The thread in question was captioned, "Taylor Swift breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining" and referenced her dropping 3 new versions of her "The Tortured Poets Department" album on the same day Billie released her new album last week.

Many have warned her about messing with Taylor Swift, considering she has a knack for writing songs about people who cross her.

Billie first came for Taylor a month earlier, publicly calling out artists who constantly re-release their albums on vinyl, a move Taylor's known for pulling. Billie later said her critique wasn’t aimed at anyone in particular.