Catholic Priest bites woman while giving Holy Communion during Mass (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Saturday, May 25, 2024 - A priest in Florida bit a woman’s hand during a physical altercation while he was administering Holy Communion to the congregants of his church, officials said.
The incident between the priest and a female parishioner
began at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, during Mass at St. Thomas
Aquinas Church in St. Cloud, Florida.
The woman “came through Father Fidel Rodriguez’s Holy
Communion line and appeared unaware of the proper procedure,” according to a
statement released by the Diocese of Orlando.
“After a brief exchange with the woman, it was determined that she was neither prepared nor disposed to participate in Communion,” the statement said.
“Father Rodriguez gave the woman a blessing and advised her
to receive the Sacrament of Penance (Confession) before coming back to receive
Holy Communion (Eucharist).”
The same woman is said to have arrived at 12 p.m. for
another Mass on Sunday and stood in Father Rodriguez’s Communion line when he
asked her if she had been to the Sacrament of the Penance (Confession) to which
she replied that “it was not his business,” according to the Diocese of
Orlando.
“Father Rodriguez offered the woman Holy Communion on the
tongue,” church officials said.
“At that point, the woman forcefully placed her hand in the vessel and grabbed some sacred Communion hosts, crushing them.
Having only one hand free, Father Rodriguez struggled to
restrain the woman as she refused to let go of the hosts.
Then the woman pushed him and, reacting to a perceived act
of aggression, Father Rodriguez bit her hand so she would let go of the hosts
she grabbed.
The woman was immediately asked to leave, according to the
Diocese of Orlando’s statement.
“It should be noted Father Rodriguez had no prior knowledge of the woman’s background,” officials said.
“Further, while the Diocese of Orlando does not condone
physical altercations such as this, in good faith, Father Rodriguez was simply
attempting to prevent an act of desecration of the Holy Communion, which, as a
priest, Father Rodriguez is bound by duty to protect.”
Authorities have not yet charged the priest with any crimes
though it is possible he could be charged pending the investigation.
Officials have not given any details on injuries the woman may have suffered during the altercation.
In the Catholic tradition, the Eucharist is considered “the
source and summit” of worship and faith, said the Diocese of Orlando.
“The act of participation in Holy Communion therefore calls
for a proper understanding, reverence, and devotion.”
“The Diocese of Orlando believes all people of all faiths
should be respected and that their religious ceremonies or services should
never be disrupted,” officials said.
The Diocese of Orlando has said they will not comment any
further on the incident and the investigation is currently ongoing.
Below is a video recorded in the police station after the
incident in church.
