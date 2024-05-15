Shattered Dreams: The man who brutally murdered Mount Kenya University student FAITH MUSEMBI had secured a scholarship in the United States of America.





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - 25-year-old David Kioko has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Mount Kenya University student Faith Musembi in Thika.

Kioko, a student at Tom Mboya University, was arrested early Tuesday after preliminary investigations suggested that he killed Faith over alleged infidelity.

It is believed that they had been dating for almost six years.

He was also known to Faith’s parents.

Kioko was due to travel to the United States of America after landing a scholarship.

He now faces murder charges.

He appeared before Thika Chief Magistrate Phillip Mutua on Tuesday where the Investigating Officer (IO) Oscar Limo sought a 21-day detention period to complete ongoing investigations into the murder.

While making the application, Limo informed the court that police required additional time to conduct another autopsy on the deceased’s body and collect samples to determine the DNA composition of her unborn foetus.

He also mentioned that the officers plan to assess the suspect's mental state and record witness statements.

Limo added that detectives are still working to recover the deceased’s mobile phone which will be later subjected to forensic analysis.





He, however, noted that police have successfully recovered the deceased's SIM card which was used to ask for ransom from her parents before she was killed.

Magistrate Mutua granted the application on grounds that it is a matter of public interest but stated that the suspect be detained for just 14 days at the Thika Police Station.

Kioko’s girlfriend was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and her lifeless body was discovered last week by her father in her rented room.













