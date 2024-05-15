RUTO and MUDAVADI unveil a working team ahead of 2027 after WETANGULA refused to join them – Look!





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 – The future of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya now hangs in the balance.

This is after President William Ruto’s UDA and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) parties formed a team of seasoned MPs and technocrats to spearhead a merger that will see the two outfits work together as a single formation ahead of 2027.

The development comes barely months after Mudavadi hinted at an “earthshaking” move that would see the two parties work together in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

Ruto has been imploring Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties to join UDA to form one strong party to face off with other outfits in 2027.

Mudavadi readily embraced the idea, but Wetangula’s Ford Kenya has been reluctant.

The unveiled team comprises National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot from the UDA side.

ANC Secretary General Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and party chairman Kevin Lunani, will represent the ANC party.

Political strategist Nick Biketi and ANC Directors Nathaniel Mong'are (ICT) and Ken Omulo Junior (political affairs) will join the committee as technocrats.

"The anticipated merger will create ripple effects in Kenya's political landscape akin to Earthquake II ahead of the 2027 General Election," said Mong'are.

The two parties will also join their respective directors of ICT to handle the digital and technological aspects of the merger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST