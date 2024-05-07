Police officers jump over glass barrier to save woman trying to jump 54-story building (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Heart-racing footage shows the moment highly trained NYPD detectives climbed over a glass wall to rescue a distraught woman on the edge of a 54-story rooftop in Manhattan.

The dramatic rescue of the 33-year-old woman took place last week Wednesday at a Midtown building on East 29th Street.

Bodycam footage showed that when members of NYPD’s emergency service unit (ESU) responded, they were initially separated from the woman by a glass divider, forcing police to undergo a rope operation to reach the victim.

The Emergency Service Unit team received a call around 3:10 p.m. about a woman who appeared to be ready to jump from the ledge of the 54-floor building, police said.

The footage then cuts to an officer tethered to a rope jumping over the glass wall to join another ESU member who was already assisting the woman on the ledge.

The two ESU detectives then lifted the woman above the glass wall while police waited on the other side to grab onto her, the footage shows. One of the rescuers reassured her, “You’re OK.”

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, authorities said.

“When the public needs help, they call the police,” the NYPD said in its social media post. “When the police need help, they call ESU.”

Watch the video below