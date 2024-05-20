PHOTOs of OSCAR SUDI’s new multi-million club in Eldoret even as it emerges that he is among the powerful cartels minting billions from the Nairobi County Government.





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament and Ruto’s spanner boy, Oscar Sudi, is set to launch a new multimillion entertainment joint in Eldoret.

The posh club named Timba XO is set to officially open its doors on 24th May.

Word has it that Tanzanian musicians Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu will be the guest artists during the launch of the trendy club that will change the party scene in Eldoret.

Sudi met Diamond Platnumz a month ago at his residence in Tanzania, where he is believed to have invited him to the launch of the club.

Sudi is among the powerful cartels minting billions from the Nairobi County Government.

A recent report released by the Auditor General revealed that payments totaling Ksh. 145,872,655 were made to Oscar Sudi without proper supporting documents, raising doubts about the transparency and legality of the procurement process.

Sudi has leased over 100 trucks to collect garbage after getting the lucrative deal.

