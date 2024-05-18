Pastor EZEKIEL rebukes the spirit of death hovering over State House as he covers RUTO and his family with the blood of JESUS – Look!





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Renowned televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero has led the nation in praying for President William Ruto against the spirit of untimely death.

Praying at his New Life Church Prayer Center in Kilifi, Pastor Ezekiel rebuked the spirit of death at the state house, saying God anointed Ruto.

In a viral clip, Pastor Ezekiel prayed that the President, First Lady Rachel, and their children would be free from harm.

"Jesus, you gave us a president, Dr William Samoei Ruto. I rebuke the spirit of death upon him, the First Lady, and their children.

"They shall not die. That spirit should cease at once in the name of Jesus. Say Amen 12 times because he (Ruto) has the kingly anointing; God, you chose him.”

“The devil chooses nobody. You chose your servant.

"We rebuke the spirit of death at state house. We rebuke the spirit of death against DP Rigathi Gachagua, his spouse Dorcas and their children," prayed Pastor Ezekiel.

He also prayed for the Cabinet and the country's opposition leaders.

"We also rebuke death upon cabinet secretaries, members of parliament, governors and senators, MCAs, ambassadors, and opposition leaders.

"We rebuke death in Kenya across all 47 counties. That spirit must get out of Kenya," prayed Ezekiel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST