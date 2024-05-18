MURKOMEN thrilled as he reveals details of talks with RAILA when they bid MUSEVENI goodbye after state visit





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was over the moon yesterday after he held talks with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement on X, Murkomen disclosed details of his discussion with Raila Odinga, following their participation in the send-off ceremony for Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's three-day state visit.

During their encounter, Murkomen and Raila engaged in discussions concerning national affairs, particularly focusing on infrastructure development and regional transport connectivity.

Murkomen extended his best wishes to Raila in his pursuit of the African Union Commission Chairmanship.

"It was a pleasure meeting my friend, the former Prime Minister Rt. Hon Raila Odinga, as we saw off Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at the airport.”

"We had a brief consultation on national matters, including infrastructure and regional transport connectivity.

"I also wished him well in his bid to become the next African Union Commission chairman.

"We shall make great strides as a nation and as a continent when leaders work together," Murkomen stated in a statement on his X account.

Murkomen also highlighted the discussions and bilateral agreements signed between President William Ruto and President Museveni during Museveni's visit.

These agreements encompassed trade and transport infrastructure development, with a notable focus on extending the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba, Kampala, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Both Heads of State emphasized the significance of this expansion as an efficient and sustainable infrastructure for regional transport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST