NEYMAR slashes teammate RENAN LODI's car tyre as revenge for harmless shoe prank (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Neymar slashed his teammate’s tyres in response to a shoelace prank.
The antics came about in Saudi Arabia as Al-Hilal star
Neymar sought revenge against teammate and fellow Brazilian Renan Lodi.
Renan had been enjoying a cheeky series of pranks on Neymar
over the past few weeks.
In a recent prank, Lodi pinched some pairs of Neymar’s shoes at Al-Hilal’s training ground and then tied knots in the laces.
However, Neymar reacted in the extreme as he was caught on
video targeting Lodi's car with a knife in his own prank.
Neymar decided to slash his friend's tyres with a knife.
It left Lodi stranded after a training session, with all the tyres having to be removed and replaced.
Neymar wrote online after slashing Lodi's tyres: “One day of
the hunt, the other for the hunter. We're off @renan_lodi.”
And Renan Lodi replied: “Next season is long, I eagerly wait
for your Rolls Royce!!”
Meanwhile, fans have said Neymar reacted a bit too harshly
for the initial shoe prank.
One said: “Weird response.”
Another declared: “That’s a bit extreme.”
One noted: “A very expensive prank.”
Another added: “Prank season is ON.”
Watch the video below.
PSA, don't prank #Neymar! 😦 The soccer star set out for some SERIOUS revenge after his teammate pulled a harmless prank on him 😱 https://t.co/RzwKYXnCsv pic.twitter.com/5nnKqtrxLD— TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2024
