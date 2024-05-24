Mwea residents in shock after retrieving a badly mutilated body of a man dumped in River Thiba (VIDEO).

Friday, May 24, 2024 - Residents of Ngurubani in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, were left in shock after the mutilated body of a man was found in River Thiba on Thursday.
The
victim appeared to have
been brutally assaulted before being thrown into the river.
The
body was discovered by
locals who noticed a foul smell and alerted the authorities.
Upon retrieval, it was evident that the man had suffered
severe burns and some of his body parts had reportedly been cut off.
The exact circumstances leading to this horrific
act remain unclear and the motive behind the brutal assault is still unknown.
