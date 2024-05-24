Mwea residents in shock after retrieving a badly mutilated body of a man dumped in River Thiba (VIDEO).









Friday, May 24, 2024 - Residents of Ngurubani in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, were left in shock after the mutilated body of a man was found in River Thiba on Thursday.

The victim appeared to have been brutally assaulted before being thrown into the river.

The body was discovered by locals who noticed a foul smell and alerted the authorities.

Upon retrieval, it was evident that the man had suffered severe burns and some of his body parts had reportedly been cut off.

The exact circumstances leading to this horrific act remain unclear and the motive behind the brutal assault is still unknown.

Watch the video.

Residents of Ngurubani in Mwea, Kirinyaga County left in shock after mutilated body of a man was found in River Thiba on Thursday.



Victim appeared to have been brutally assaulted before being discarded in the river.



Body was discovered by locals who noticed a foul smell and… pic.twitter.com/7QNgFtgoMR — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.