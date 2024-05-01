Murder suspect seen eating eyeball and ear from face of a victim after they were engaged in a fight







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - A man was arrested in Las Vegas, USA after allegedly getting into a fatal fight with a man, and then eating his face.

In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMD) said that a physical altercation broke out between two men at around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 in front of a business in Las Vegas’ art district.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a male "unresponsive" and "bleeding from the head." He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the other man allegedly involved in the fight identified as 31-year-old Colin Czech was taken into custody. Further investigation found that Czech “attacked the victim at some point,” and he was booked at the Clark County Detention Centre on an open murder charge, the police said.





The police noted that the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office would release the name of the man who died, as well as his cause and manner of death at a later time.

Czech had been found eating the man's eyeball and ear when police arrived on the scene. Police documents show that Czech had “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing" when they found him.

According to documents obtained by KLAS, police received a call about a person tackling another person on the ground in the Charleston Boulevard area, and then received another call nearly an hour later saying that a man had been “eating” another man’s face at a bus stop.

Czech allegedly told police that he “was going in and out of consciousness” and said he had been awake for “five days straight” because something was “possessing him,” according to documents obtained by KLAS.

Czech was initially scheduled to make an appearance in court on Monday, April 29, but the judge noted that he was not able to make the court appearance because he was still in the hospital. The judge also ordered Czech to be held in custody without bail.

His next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1.