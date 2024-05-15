MUDAVADI’s man appointed as Deputy State House Comptroller as RUTO continues to side-line GACHAGUA





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A close ally of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been appointed as Deputy Comptroller of State House.

In a statement on Tuesday, State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the president had appointed Simon Mwangi Gikuru as the Deputy Comptroller of the State House.

Koskei further said President Ruto re-established the role with the approval of the Public Service Commission.

“His Excellency the President has with the approval of the Public Service Commission, re-established the position of Deputy Comptroller of State House and appointed Mr. Simon Mwangi Kamau-Gikuru to the role,” Koskei states.

Gikuru is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over a decade of experience in law, management, strategic planning, policy formulation, financial administration, consultancy, logistics, and conflict resolution.

He is the immediate former Secretary General of the Amani National Congress Party and has previously worked as a Managing Associate at Chege Kamau & Company Advocates and the Group Managing Director of Amoo Holdings International Limited, a regional logistics firm that had operations in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and DRC.

