MUDAVADI’s man appointed as Deputy State House Comptroller as RUTO continues to side-line GACHAGUA

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A close ally of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been appointed as Deputy Comptroller of State House.
In a statement on Tuesday, State House Chief of Staff and
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the president had appointed Simon
Mwangi Gikuru as the Deputy Comptroller of the State House.
Koskei further said President Ruto re-established the role
with the approval of the Public Service Commission.
“His Excellency the President has with the approval of the
Public Service Commission, re-established the position of Deputy Comptroller of
State House and appointed Mr. Simon Mwangi Kamau-Gikuru to the role,” Koskei
states.
Gikuru is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over a
decade of experience in law, management, strategic planning, policy
formulation, financial administration, consultancy, logistics, and conflict
resolution.
He is the immediate former Secretary General of the Amani
National Congress Party and has previously worked as a Managing Associate at
Chege Kamau & Company Advocates and the Group Managing Director of Amoo
Holdings International Limited, a regional logistics firm that had operations
in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and DRC.
