Model and LIONEL RICHIE's daughter, SOFIA RICHIE, welcomes first child with husband ELLIOT GRAINGE







Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Model and American singer Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie has welcomed her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

She gave birth to her daughter on Monday, May 20, describing it as the "best day of my life." She has been named Eloise Samantha Grainge.

Sofia announced in January that she and Elliot were expecting, sharing with Vogue that she would give birth sometime in May or June, as she was set to have a Gemini baby.

While Sofia is excited to become a girl mom, she admitted to the publication that she and her hubby were initially convinced they were having a boy.

She added;

"So it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive."

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot in April 2023 in a lavish ceremony in the South of France which is around the time the pair casually started trying to get pregnant. She first wondered if she was expecting after getting sick at a fashion show in Milan, later confirming her pregnancy after grabbing a pregnancy test in L.A.