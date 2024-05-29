MIKE TYSON breaks his silence after medical emergency; gives update on his condition

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Legendary boxer, Mike Tyson has broken his silence following a medical scare just weeks before his showdown with Jake Paul.
The 57-year-old became nauseous and dizzy on a recent
flight, forcing airline staff to ask passengers if there was a doctor on board.
Paramedics later boarded the plane to treat Tyson after it had touched down
in Los Angeles.
The incident sent doubt over his July 20 fight, but on
Tuesday Tyson wrote on social media: 'Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need
to be to beat Jake Paul.'
The pair will meet in a controversial fight, broadcast
on Netflix, on July 20 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Tyson's representatives had previously insisted the former
heavyweight champion was 'doing great' after 'an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes
before landing.'
'He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to
help him,' they told the New York Post.
Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024
