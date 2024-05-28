Men should undergo male fertility testing before marriage or sign against DNA testing in future - Doctor says







Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A medical doctor, Obianma Onyia, has said that men should also undergo male fertility testing before marriage or forgo DNA testing in future.

She stated this on Monday, May 27, 2024, while reacting to football star, Olanrewaju Kayode's claims that he is not the biological father of his three children with his estranged wife, Ezinne.

The doctor also said that the footballer might have an infertility issue.

“It may not entirely be her fault. She must have been under a great deal of pressure,” she wrote.

They got married…no kids after 1 year..,then 2 years etc. Turns out he had been firing blanks. Mother-in-law was breathing down heavily on her neck threatening to bring another wife

So the guy gets proactive and takes wifey to their pastor for prayers. He knew he had been shooting blanks but was loath to let anyone know. It’s fine if Wifey took all the blame…more convenient.

Alas! Prayers got answered. Kids came in quick succession and everyone was happy. Until there was cause to do the dreaded DNA. Yes pastor had helped to solve a problem but In trying to solve a broblem, he had created an even bigger problem.