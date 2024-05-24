Meet SHEILA WEGESHA’s first husband who will bury her - He is a Cop! JACK BAMBOO was just a come-we-stay boyfriend (PHOTOs).





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Slain Ohangla dancer Sheila Wegesha will be buried at her first husband’s home on May 29th.

Wegesha had been married to Sergeant Samwel Odoyo for 13 years before she walked out in 2017.

They were blessed with three children and would co-parent even after partying ways.

Odoyo revealed that he spoke to Sheila on phone two days before she was murdered.

Their conversation centered on how they would meet and reunite after staying away from each other for close to seven years.

“We had a conversation in which we discussed how we would meet.

"I wanted to go and meet her in Nairobi but she requested I let her travel to Kisumu where I work,” Odoyo recounted.

The policeman says he is entitled to bury Sheila in line with the Luo culture because he had paid dowry.

“My in-laws are very cooperative in this matter because they recognize me as their son-in-law. I am the one who paid dowry, which is a sign of formalizing a marriage,” he said.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.