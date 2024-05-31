Mass shooting in Minneapolis neighborhood leaves police dead and five people injured







Friday, May 31, 2024 - A police officer was killed and five other people were wounded in a mass shooting in a trendy Minneapolis neighborhood on Thursday evening, May 30.

Minneapolis police confirmed that six people — two cops and four civilians — were shot near 22nd and Blaisdell in the city’s trendy Whittier neighborhood around 6 p.m.





A 28-year-old officer was killed and another is in critical condition, law enforcement sources told The Star Tribune.

“Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe,” Gov. Tim Walz tweeted, adding that the state “stands ready to provide any resources necessary.”

Walz said State Patrol troopers were assisting Minneapolis police.

After the shooting, dozens of cops flocked to the Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis where several were seen sobbing and consoling each other.





Police saluted the body of a fallen Minneapolis officer as it was escorted to a waiting medical examiner’s vehicle outside Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis shortly after the shooting on May 30, 2024.

Back at the scene, several residents waited behind police to be let back into their homes.

Reuben Molina said he was in his apartment when he heard several shots ring out from a floor below.





He told he newspaper he heard a woman phone 911 and tell the dispatcher two people were shot in the head.

“I could hear the bullets ricocheting and bouncing off stuff as I’m trying to get somebody to come inside to check on the people who were shot,” he said, adding that he saw one wounded victim being taken away.