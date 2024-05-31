Man reveals what he wants in a woman, using his elder brother's pregnant wife as an example (VIDEO)

Friday, May 31, 2024 - A single man has revealed the kind of woman he wants.
He shared a video of his elder brother sitting down while
his heavily pregnant wife brought his food, went on her knees, and placed the
meal on a low table.
The wife then poured him water to drink.
When it was time to stand, the pregnant woman is seen
struggling to stand on her own.
Neither her husband, nor his younger brother who was filming
her, tried to assist her in getting up.
"This is exactly what I said I want in my woman,"
the man filming says.
"This is my elder brother's wife, pregnant, you
see?" he added for emphasis.
He continued: "My elder brother's wife. Understood?
Thank you."
In the caption, he wrote: " IF MY ELDER BROTHERS WIFE
THATS 7 MONTHS HEAVY CAN KNEEL TO SERVE HER HUSBAND THEN WHY CANT I GET SAME
TREATMENT?
"#love #respect #humility"
