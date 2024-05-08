Man parks his car at cemetery in South Africa and commits suicide







Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A yet-to-be identified man person has reportedly committed suicide at a cemetery in South Africa.

It was gathered that the man parked his car at Phola Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, Gauteng and hung himself on a tree.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

One Bonakele shared photos from the scene on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

“Gents please this is not a solution please bafethu khulumani uma kunenkinga, yini majita nidliwa yini bafethu. This guy parked his car at a cemetery here in Phola park JHB and hanged himself,” he wrote.