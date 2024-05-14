14-year-old girl arrested for murder of 20-year-old daughter of nonprofit CEO

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in the murder of a California woman who was the daughter of a popular activist who advocated for victims of human trafficking.
The unidentified teen was named the suspect in the March 21
shooting death of Kendra Reana McIntyre, 20.
Kendra Reana McIntyre
McIntyre (pictured above) was gunned down while walking in a
part of South Los Angeles known for sex work and human trafficking, KFSN
reported.
Investigators said McIntyre was herself a victim of human
trafficking, according to the outlet.
McIntyre was shot while walking near the southeast corner of
70th Street and Figueroa Street on March 21 at around 4:20 a.m., the LAPD said
in a press release Tuesday, May 7.
She was transported to a local hospital where she was
pronounced dead.
The 20-year-old’s mother, Debra Rush is the co-founder and
CEO of Breaking the Chains, a non-profit located in Fresno that runs a safe
house aimed to “break the chains of human trafficking” for survivors.
Kendra Reana McIntyre and her mother
The organization works with local state and federal law
enforcement to “Provide Hope, Healing, and Restoration to lives impacted by
Human Trafficking,” according to its website.
Rush said her daughter had “childhood trauma” and suffered
from “severe mental health issue(s).”
“My daughter never got the chance to unlock her vault,” Rush wrote in a statement obtained by ABC 30. “Even though we stood outside, banging on the door, crying and pleading for her to open it.”
The LA Medical Examiner’s Office found McIntyre was shot in
the head and neck, according to KCAL.
The South Bureau Homicide Division investigating the murder
identified the teenager as a suspect, two months after the shooting.
The LAPD did not disclose how the teen was named as the lead
suspect.
She was arrested without incident on Monday, May 6.
A murder charge was filed against the juvenile by the LA
District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
0 Comments