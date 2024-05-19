Man kills his friend for refusing to share his beer







Saturday, May 17, 2024 - A 26-year-old man Tanaka Maringire killed his friend for refusing to share a beer in a heartbreaking incident that has left their community shocked.

The man from Chief Chikwanda area in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, was brought before the Masvingo Magistrates Court on charges of murder, as outlined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.

The incident occurred on May 11, 2024. According to the allegations, Maringire was drinking beer at a bar located at the Rumwanda business centre in Masvingo, in the company of the now deceased, Jefrees Mukonzi, and other friends Tichaona Makuvisa and Philmon Mugovera.

Makonzi had purchased beer and was sharing it with Maringire. However, as the beer supply finished, Makonzi refused to continue sharing, which irritated Maringire. Attempting to avoid further conflict, Maringire proceeded to play snooker.

Tichaona Makuvisa inadvertently touched the snooker table, which provoked Maringire. In response, Maringire jabbed Makuvisa with a cue stick. Makonzi tried to intervene and calm the situation, but this only further infuriated Maringire.

In a fit of rage, Maringire grabbed a plank from a broken chair and struck Makonzi three times on the forehead. Following the attack, Makonzi left the bar, complaining of severe pain in his head and arm. He soon collapsed outside the property.

Makonzi’s friends immediately went to his aid, attempting to assist him home. However, he collapsed again shortly after. Despite their efforts to revive him using water, he remained unconscious. His mother was then contacted, and she rushed him to Chipinda Clinic. He was subsequently transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Maringire has been remanded in custody, with the case adjourned to May 29, 2024. The court proceedings are expected to shed more light on the details of the incident and determine Maringire’s culpability in the death of Jefrees Mukonzi.