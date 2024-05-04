Man arrested 'after groping an air hostess during a flight to Spain

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - A man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting an air stewardess on a flight to Spain
The 26-year-old British tourist was held after the employee
for the Jet2 airline complained she had been groped in mid-air.
Civil Guard officers were waiting for the plane when it
touched down at Palma Airport yesterday from Manchester after the pilot radioed
ahead to say the unnamed Brit, who was travelling with a friend and
was drinking, had caused problems during the flight by bothering other
passengers, shouting and vaping while on board.
Officers had originally intended to remove the troublesome
passenger from the plane and report him for breaching air security so he could
be fined.
But they proceeded to arrest him on suspicion of sexual
assault after a British air stewardess on the flight said he had touched her up
and made lewd comments to her.
He was kept in a cell overnight before being hauled to court
earlier today so he could be questioned by an investigating judge.
Ahead of his court appearance, his phone was confiscated
from him after it emerged he had used it to take videos while he was on the
plane, in case it contained evidence.
There has been no official comment yet from court officials
in Palma.
But it is understood he was freed after the magistrate
decided the allegations made against him had to be dealt with in the UK because
the incident happened in the air and involved British nationals and a British
airline.
The holidaymaker, who told police he couldn't remember what
had happened on the flight, declined to answer questions from the judge.
