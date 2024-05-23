Machakos County Director of Procurement, JOSEPH MATHUKI alias KEE KEE, accused of breaking marriages as he swims in millions - He allegedly splashes looted money on women.





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Residents of Machakos want an audit carried out on two top county officials whom they accuse of embezzling public funds.

The two, finance CECM Onesmus Kuyu and Joseph Mathuki aka Kee Kee who is county director of procurement, are literally swimming in money.

It is alleged that they are the new tycoons in Machakos County.

In the past three weeks, Kuyu has donated over Sh10m in harambees.

Apart from participating in fundraisers, the two are also dishing thousands to married and unmarried women nd already, men in Masinga and Matuu are claiming that Mathuki has broken their marriages.

In Matuu, a man pleaded with the clergy to tell Mathuki not to break his union with his wife for the sake of their children.

Kuyu has a record of collapsing four major financial organizations in Kenya while Mathuki was remanded in Nairobi’s Industrial Area Maximum Prison for economic crimes, misuse of public for private gain, flouting procurement law, and theft by public officer while in office.

It is said that Governor Wavinya Ndeti uses Kuyu and Kee Kee to loot county coffers.

They wield so much power in the county to an extent that they summon other senior county officials like kids.

Below are photos of Kee Kee, who is said to be splashing looted county funds on women in Machakos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.