A close family member of one time most wanted criminal EDWARD SHIMOLI almost lynched in Dohholm, barely a day after his son was gunned down (PHOTOs).

Friday, May 24, 2024 - A close family member of one time most wanted criminal Edward Shimoli was almost lynched in Donholm after she was caught conning unsuspecting members of the public.
The suspect, Rebbeca
Shimoli, was beaten black and blue by an angry mob after a victim she tried to
con along Outering Road raised an alarm.
An undercover cop
shared photos of Rebecca begging the mob to spare her life.
The incident comes
barely a day after Rebbeca’s nephew, Leone Shimoli alias Shimoli Junior, was
gunned down by undercover cops after he was caught robbing Kenyans heading to
work in the Industrial Area.
Buru
Buru DCI boss Jeremiah Ikiao said the suspect had been terrorizing mostly
sportsmen and fans near and around Camp Toyoyo Stadium in Jericho estate.
The suspect’s late
father topped the police list of wanted criminals with 14 murders linked to
him.
For several years, he
managed to evade arrest and even when he was once nabbed his fellow gang
members staged a daring rescue mission for him from a maximum security prison
in 1996.
He was gunned down after he completed his jail term in Kamiti.
Below are photos of Edward Shimoli’s close relative who was almost lynched.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments