A close family member of one time most wanted criminal EDWARD SHIMOLI almost lynched in Dohholm, barely a day after his son was gunned down (PHOTOs).





Friday, May 24, 2024 - A close family member of one time most wanted criminal Edward Shimoli was almost lynched in Donholm after she was caught conning unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect, Rebbeca Shimoli, was beaten black and blue by an angry mob after a victim she tried to con along Outering Road raised an alarm.

An undercover cop shared photos of Rebecca begging the mob to spare her life.

The incident comes barely a day after Rebbeca’s nephew, Leone Shimoli alias Shimoli Junior, was gunned down by undercover cops after he was caught robbing Kenyans heading to work in the Industrial Area.

Buru Buru DCI boss Jeremiah Ikiao said the suspect had been terrorizing mostly sportsmen and fans near and around Camp Toyoyo Stadium in Jericho estate.

The suspect’s late father topped the police list of wanted criminals with 14 murders linked to him.

For several years, he managed to evade arrest and even when he was once nabbed his fellow gang members staged a daring rescue mission for him from a maximum security prison in 1996.

He was gunned down after he completed his jail term in Kamiti.





Below are photos of Edward Shimoli’s close relative who was almost lynched.

