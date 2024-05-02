Locals watch helplessly as a car is swept away by floods in Maasai Mara with passengers inside (VIDEO).





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - A car was swept away by floods at the Mulot barrier on your way to Maasai Mara after the driver attempted to drive through the floods.



In the video, locals are seen wailing and watching in disbelief as the car is being swept away by raging floods with passengers inside.



Luckily, the locals came to the rescue of the occupants and saved their lives.



The Director General of the Kenya Meteorological Department, Dr. David Gikungu, has warned that there will be exceptionally heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday of this week.



Gikungu said the heavy rain would continue to fall in various parts of the country, but would be especially heavy around the weekend.



He predicted that Thursday and Friday would be particularly severe, with varying effects expected across the country.



Watch the video showing the moment the car was swept away by floods.





That was on Wednesday , Mulot barrier to Masai Mara. Occupants were rescued pic.twitter.com/A63UmOBk5E — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 1, 2024

